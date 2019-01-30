Nigerian appeal court rules tribunal can try suspended chief judge

Lawyers are pictured ahead of a hearing to consider whether a tribunal has the authority to try the country's top judge, Walter Onnoghen, on charges of failing to disclose his assets, in Abuja, Nigeria January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA (Reuters) - A Nigerian appeals court ruled on Wednesday that a code of conduct tribunal can try the country’s top judge, who has been suspended for allegedly breaking wealth declaration rules, according to a Reuters witness.

The legal case has raised fears of interference in the Feb. 16 presidential election, after President Muhammadu Buhari last week suspended Walter Onnoghen from the position where he would have a key say in resolving any disputes after the vote. Onnoghen has not responded to the allegations.