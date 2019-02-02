Nigerian vice president safe after helicopter crash lands: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo speaks at the launch of Google free wifi project in Lagos, Nigeria July 26, 2018.REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File Photo

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was safe after his helicopter crash landed in the north central state of Kogi, his spokesman said on Saturday.

Nigerian go to the polls on Feb. 16 to elect a new president in an election where the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy have been touring the country to woo voters for a second term in office.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Spokesman Laolu Akande said the vice president was continuing his engagements in Kogi state.

“VP Osinbajo’s Chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe,” the spokesman tweeted.

Nigeria’s airlines are plagued by problems - delays, cancellations and fuel shortages that are almost expected from domestic passengers. However, safety records in recent years have improved.