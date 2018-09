ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s women’s affairs minister submitted her resignation in a letter to the president on Saturday.

Aisha Alhassan at Lamorde Primary School ward in Jalingo, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Aisha Alhassan, though a relatively junior cabinet member, is the second minister to resign this month. Kemi Adeosun, who had overseen finance, stepped down over qualification forgery allegations.