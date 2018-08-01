FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 1, 2018 / 7:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nigeria's Buhari to travel to Britain for 10-day's leave

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will take holiday in Britain for 10 days starting on Friday and the vice president will act on his behalf, his spokesman Femi Adesina said.

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari attends a reception at the closing session of the Commonwealth Business Forum at the Guildhall in London, Britain on April 18, 2017. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Buhari saw his doctor when he travelled to Britain for four days in May. Adesina gave no further details of the August trip.

“It is just a routine vacation,” another spokesman, Garba Shehu, said by telephone

Last year, Buhari spent five months in London for treatment for an unspecified illness, an absence that prompted many to question his fitness to run a country that is Africa’s top oil producer and one of its biggest economies.

Buhari is running for re-election next February but has faced a series of recent defections from the ruling All Progressive Congress party.

Senate President Bukola Saraki quit on Tuesday to join the opposition People’s Democratic Party and on Wednesday the governor of northern state Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, did the same.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo acted as interim leader while Buhari was in Britain last year.

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.