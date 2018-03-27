FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 7:51 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Nigeria's finance minister calls meeting with state oil firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s finance minister called on Tuesday for an emergency meeting with the head of state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation over revenue payments, the minister’s office said.

FILE PHOTO - Nigeria's Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun speaks at a news conference in Lagos, Nigeria, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

The emailed statement said Kemi Adeosun had called for the meeting to be held next week with Maikanti Baru, group managing director of the state oil firm, and senior management “over revenue payment into the Federation Account”.

No further details were given.

Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
