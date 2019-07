FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari waves at the crowd during a celebration ceremony marking Democracy Day in Abuja, Nigeria June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari submitted his list of cabinet nominees to the upper house of parliament, the Senate, on Tuesday.

The Senate has to approve nominees before they can become ministers.