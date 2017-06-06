FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 2 months ago

Nigeria's President Buhari is recuperating fast, wife says

FILE PHOTO - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks after British Prime Minister Cameron opened the international anti-corruption summit on May 12, 2016 in London, England.Dan Kitwood/Pool/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to fly home from London and arrive back in the country on Saturday, two presidency sources said, ending his second long break for medical leave in Britain this year.

Buhari left Abuja on May 7 and handed over power to his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, seeking to allay concerns of a void at the helm of Africa's biggest economy.

The president, 74, traveled to Britain last month for what his office described as medical tests. Officials have refused to disclose details of his medical condition. His first absence began in January and lasted nearly two months.

His wife Aisha Buhari, in a statement issued by State House, expressed appreciation for the support of Nigerians and said "he will soon be with them as he is recuperating fast".

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Hugh Lawson

