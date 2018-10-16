FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 5:39 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Nigeria's senate to probe NNPC's $3.5 billion fuel subsidy fund

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s upper house of parliament plans to investigate a $3.5 billion fuel subsidy fund at state-oil firm NNPC, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

The upper house claims NNPC used the fund to subside the price of imported petrol without the house’s approval, the lawmakers said.

A spokesman for NNPC said the oil company would await a decision from lawmakers and then decide how to respond.

“We have to call for the resolution (by the Senate), analyze it and respond accordingly,” he said.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Susan Fenton

