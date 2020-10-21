Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Britain calls for an end to violence in Nigeria

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign affairs Dominic Raab leaves Downing Street in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister called on Wednesday for an end to violence in Nigeria as demonstrators there object to police brutality and demand wide-ranging reforms.

“I am deeply concerned by the recent violence and continued clashes in Nigeria, and am alarmed by widespread reports of civilian deaths,” Dominic Raab said in a statement.

“We call for an end to violence. The Nigerian government must urgently investigate reports of brutality at the hands of the security forces and hold those responsible to account,” he added.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

