U.S. urges restraint after shooting of protesters in Nigeria

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department, in Washington, DC, U.S., October 14, 2020. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday condemned “excessive force” by Nigerian military forces on unarmed civilians and called for restraint, two days after soldiers opened fire on protesters demonstrating against police brutality in Lagos.

“We welcome an immediate investigation into any use of excessive force by members of the security forces. Those involved should be held to account in accordance with Nigerian law,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.