U.N. says 10,000 Nigerians return from Cameroon to town targeted by armed groups

GENEVA (Reuters) - At least 10,000 Nigerians displaced from the town of Rann by repeated attacks over the past few months returned on Wednesday, the United Nations said, and hundreds more were still on their way from where they had fled to in neighboring Cameroon.

The returnees were among 40,386 civilians who had fled four attacks on Rann since December, and hundreds more were reportedly still on the road, making their way on foot back to the town, a U.N. humanitarian report said.