Aid agency says staff member, others kidnapped in Nigeria appear in video

LAGOS (Reuters) - International aid agency Action Against Hunger said on Thursday that a staff member and five others kidnapped in Nigeria last week had appeared in a video released on Wednesday evening.

The people, abducted last week near the town of Damasak in northeast Nigeria, are “apparently in a good condition of health”, the aid group said in a statement.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction, in which a driver was killed, but sources told Reuters it was carried out by Islamist insurgents. Two main groups operate in the region, Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa branch.