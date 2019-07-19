NGO says staff member, five others, missing after deadly Nigeria convoy attack

ABUJA (Reuters) - One Action Against Hunger staff member, two drivers and three other health workers are missing after an attack on a convoy in northeast Nigeria in which one driver was killed, the aid organization said in a statement on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident as these colleagues are dedicated to providing life-saving assistance to individuals and families,” Action Against Hunger said of Thursday’s attack.

Islamist insurgents carried out the attack and kidnapped the surviving members of the convoy, sources told Reuters earlier on Friday.