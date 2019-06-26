World News
June 26, 2019 / 1:09 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Islamist insurgents kill at least 20 civilians in northeast Nigerian village: security agent, source

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Islamist insurgents killed at least 20 civilians in a northeast Nigerian village, a government-allied vigilante who helped evacuate corpses and a security source said on Wednesday.

The militants struck the village of Ngamngam in Borno state, near the border with Niger, on Tuesday, said Bakura Kachallah, a member of the pro-government vigilante group Civilian Joint Task Force.

A security source, requesting anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to media, confirmed the attack and death toll.

Reporting by Maiduguri Newsroom and Paul Carsten in Abuja; Editing by Toby Chopra

