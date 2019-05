MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Islamist insurgents killed at least 25 Nigerian soldiers in an ambush on Saturday morning, two people with knowledge of the battle said, bringing the army’s number of dead this week to 45 or more.

Reporting by Maiduguri Newsroom and Paul Carsten in Abuja; Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh in Abuja and Ardo Hazzad in Bauchi