Nigeria's president dispatches security chiefs to rescue abducted students

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during a news conference after a meeting with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, in Pretoria, South Africa, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched security chiefs to coordinate rescue operation for students abducted by unidentified gunmen in the northern state of Niger on Wednesday, his spokesman said.

Buhari condemned the school abduction, the spokesman said in a statement, adding that they were yet to ascertain the number of staff and students abducted by the gunmen

