ICRC names abducted midwife killed in Nigeria

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Red Cross on Tuesday named a health worker abducted and murdered by her Islamist captors in Nigeria as Hauwa Mohammed Liman, a 24-year-old midwife.

Members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement carry banners ahead of a march to condemn the killing of a medical aid worker and asking for the release of schoolgirl Leah Sharibu, 15, who was abducted in February from her school in the town of Dapchi, in Abuja, Nigeria October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

On Monday, the Nigerian government said a medical aid worker held hostage by Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) militants was killed after a deadline they set expired. It did not name the worker.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it received information that Liman, who worked in a hospital supported by the Geneva-based aid agency, had been killed “in a despicable act of cruelty”.

Liman and two other Nigerian aid workers, Alice Loksha and Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, were working in the northeastern town of Rann when they were kidnapped by ISWA in March.

Khorsa, also a midwife, was killed in September.

Loksha, employed by a UNICEF-supported center, remains a captive, along with Leah Sharibu, a 15-year-old Nigerian student abducted by the group in a separate incident in February, the ICRC said, appealing for the two women’s safe release.

ISWA, an Islamic State offshoot, split from Boko Haram - the main Islamic militant group in Nigeria - in 2016. Its fighters have killed hundreds of soldiers in attacks in northeastern Nigeria in the past few months, security and military sources have told Reuters.

Like Boko Haram, ISWA wants to create a separate state in northeast Nigeria that adheres to a strict interpretation of Islamic law.