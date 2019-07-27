Nigerian court grants permission to declare local Shi'ite group terrorists: solicitor general

FILE PHOTO: An ambulance and a fire engine set on fire by a Shi'ite group are seen at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, Nigeria July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA (Reuters) - A Nigerian court has granted the government permission to label a local Shi’ite group a terrorist organization, the solicitor general told Reuters on Saturday.

Members of the Shi’ite Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have been marching in the capital Abuja calling for the release of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been in detention since 2015 despite a court order to release him.

The protests have often turned violent.