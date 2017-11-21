FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
30 people killed in attack on cattle herders in northeast Nigeria: police official
November 21, 2017 / 7:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

30 people killed in attack on cattle herders in northeast Nigeria: police official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Unidentified attackers killed more than 30 cattle herders in the northeastern Nigerian state of Adamawa, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The attack, in the Numan area of Adamawa, began on Sunday night and fighting continued into Monday morning, said Othman Abubakar, a police spokesman for the state, adding that an investigation was underway. He gave no further details.

Earlier on Tuesday, a suicide bomber killed 50 worshippers during morning prayers in a mosque in the town of Mubi in northeastern Nigeria, police said, in one of the deadliest attacks in the region in years.

Reporting by Ardo Hazzad in Bauchi; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Gareth Jones

