April 16, 2018 / 3:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Gunmen in Nigeria's Kano state kill policeman and abduct German citizen -police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KANO, Nigeria (Reuters) - Gunmen in the northern Nigerian state of Kano killed a policeman and abducted a Germany citizen on Monday as they travelled to a construction site, police said.

The gunmen’s motive was unclear. Kidnapping for ransom is common in parts of Nigeria.

Five gunmen ambushed a vehicle carrying construction workers and opened fire on them along Sabon Titi Madobi road at around 7:45 a.m. (0645 GMT), a police spokesman said. The road is on the outskirts of the state’s capital city, also called Kano.

The vehicle was carrying staff of Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company, a Nigerian firm, to a building site, Kano police said in a statement. A police sergeant, who was part of a protection unit escorting the group, was killed and the German man was abducted, the statement added.

The “manhunt of the abductors is ongoing,” said Kano state police in a statement. The German embassy in Nigeria declined to comment. The company also did not immediately respond to calls and an email requesting comment.

Reporting by Desmond Mgboh; Additional reporting by Paul Carsten in Abuja and Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

