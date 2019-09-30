Islamic State claims it killed and wounded 18 soldiers in northeast Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Islamic State said it killed and wounded 18 Nigerian soldiers on Sunday in the northeastern state of Borno, according to its Amaq news agency.

The group said it attacked a military barracks in the town of Gubio, killed the soldiers and took vehicles and weapons before fleeing.

Sources told Reuters that an attack on the area began around 4:30 p.m. and lasted until 9 p.m.

The number of deaths could not be immediately confirmed.

(This story was corrected to add that some of the 18 soldiers were wounded.)