Islamic State claims it killed and wounded 18 soldiers in northeast Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Islamic State said it killed and wounded 18 Nigerian soldiers on Sunday in the northeastern state of Borno, according to its Amaq news agency.
The group said it attacked a military barracks in the town of Gubio, killed the soldiers and took vehicles and weapons before fleeing.
Sources told Reuters that an attack on the area began around 4:30 p.m. and lasted until 9 p.m.
The number of deaths could not be immediately confirmed.
(This story was corrected to add that some of the 18 soldiers were wounded.)
Reporting By Maiduguri newsroom, Writing by Libby George; editing by David Evans