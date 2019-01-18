More than 100 Nigerian soldiers killed in northeast since December 26: report

GENEVA (Reuters) - Armed groups have killed more than 100 Nigerian soldiers and captured an “enormous” stock of weapons in clashes in northeast Nigeria since Dec. 26, according to a report by a U.N.-led group of aid agencies in Chad, which was published on Friday.

The report by the aid groups, dated Jan. 17, said attacks by armed groups had intensified over the past few weeks, which could force people to flee to Chad if the attacks are not stopped by the Nigerian army.