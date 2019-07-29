Nigerian court adjourns bail hearing for leader of banned Shi'ite group

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - A Nigerian court on Monday adjourned a bail hearing for the leader of a banned local Shi’ite Muslim group until Aug. 5.

Islamic Movement of Nigeria leader Ibrahim Zakzaky has been in detention since 2015 despite a court order to release him. Members of IMN, which was banned over the weekend for inciting violence, have died in clashes with police this month while holding protests to demand his release.