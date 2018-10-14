FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 14, 2018 / 12:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nigerian Islamic State may kill abducted medic within 24 hours: ICRC

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A healthcare worker abducted by Islamic State in Nigeria in March may be killed within 24 hours, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement on Sunday, pleading for mercy and urging Nigeria’s government to work for her release.

“Speed and urgency are critical. A deadline that could result in the killing of another healthcare worker is less than 24 hours away,” ICRC said, adding that one of two other women abducted at the same time was killed in September.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.