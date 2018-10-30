FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 30, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Nigerian police open fire, shoot tear gas at Shi'ite Muslim protesters in Abuja -witness

Abraham Achirga

1 Min Read

Members of security forces are pictured as smoke is seen in the background during a protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in Abuja, Nigeria October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Abraham Achirga

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian police opened fire and shot tear gas at Shi’ite Muslim protesters in the capital of Abuja on Tuesday, according to a Reuters witness, the second straight day of violence involving the group.

Soldiers on Monday opened fire on a march in Abuja by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) which is trying to secure the release of its leader Ibrahim Zakzaky.

IMN protesters say the army killed at least 18 of their number in Monday’s shootings though the military has said only three people died and four soldiers were injured.

Police on Tuesday attempted to stop hundreds of IMN members as they headed toward the center of Abuja, where most government buildings and the presidency are located.

When marchers refused to turn back, police fired tear gas on the crowd. The protesters responded by hurling rocks, and the police opened fire, according to the Reuters witness.

At least one IMN member was wounded by the gunfire, the witness added.

Reporting by Abraham Achirga; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.