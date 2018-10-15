Nigeria's government says aid worker held by Islamists killed after deadline expires

ABUJA (Reuters) - Islamists in Nigeria have killed an aid worker who was being held hostage after a deadline imposed by the militants expired, the Nigerian government said on Monday.

The government was “shocked” and “saddened” by the killing of the woman, who was not identified, the Information Ministry said in a statement.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which on Sunday appealed for lives to be spared, did not respond to requests for comment. Three women were being held hostage.