Nigeria's president approves release of $1 billion for military equipment: defence minister

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari approved on Wednesday the release of $1 billion to buy security equipment for the military, the defence minister said.

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari inspects the guard of honour during the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Abuja, Nigeria January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

“President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval for the purchase of more equipment for the military, worth $1 billion,” Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali told reporters at a briefing in Abuja, following a meeting between Buhari and his security chiefs.

Dan-Ali, discussing domestic insecurity, did not provide details on what the equipment would be used for, nor from where the funding would come.