FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 4, 2018 / 3:38 PM / in a day

Nigeria's president approves release of $1 billion for military equipment: defence minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari approved on Wednesday the release of $1 billion to buy security equipment for the military, the defence minister said.

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari inspects the guard of honour during the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Abuja, Nigeria January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

“President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval for the purchase of more equipment for the military, worth $1 billion,” Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali told reporters at a briefing in Abuja, following a meeting between Buhari and his security chiefs.

Dan-Ali, discussing domestic insecurity, did not provide details on what the equipment would be used for, nor from where the funding would come.

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.