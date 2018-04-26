FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 12:43 PM / in an hour

Nigeria's Senate summons president to testify on communal killings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Senate on Thursday summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to testify about his administration’s response to a spate of communal killings in central states.

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari attends a reception at the closing session of the Commonwealth Business Forum at the Guildhall in London, Britain on April 18, 2017. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

On Wednesday, lawmakers from the lower house of parliament also invited Buhari to discuss the clashes between semi-nomadic herdsmen and settled farmers in central states, in which hundreds of people have died this year.

The violence has raised questions about the government’s ability to maintain security in the country, putting pressure on Buhari less than a year before an election he is set to contest.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten

