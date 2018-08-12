Protesting Nigerian troops fire into air at northeastern airport

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigerian troops staging a protest at the airport in the northeastern city of Maiduguri on Sunday shot into the air for around four hours, soldiers and local people said.

The soldiers were protesting their redeployment to a restive part of the Northeast to fight insurgents from the Islamist militant Boko Haram group. Maiduguri is the capital of Borno, the state worst hit by the nine-year insurgency.