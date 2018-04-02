FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 8:08 AM / in 12 minutes

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 15 in Nigeria's Maiduguri: emergency services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Suspected members of Islamist militant group Boko Haram killed 15 people in an attack in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, a state emergency agency official said on Monday.

Bello Dambatta, chairman of the rapid response team for the SEMA agency, said 68 people were wounded in the attack late on Sunday. It is the most significant attack on the city since the government said last week it was is in talks with the insurgents.

Reporting by Ahmed Kingimi, Ola Lanre and Kolowale Adewale; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
