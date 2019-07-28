Suspected Islamists kill at least 30 in northeast Nigeria: resident, security agent

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Suspected Boko Haram Islamists killed at least 30 people in sporadic shooting at a funeral in Borno state, northeast Nigeria on Saturday, a security source and a resident told Reuters.

Borno state is the epicenter of the Boko Haram and related Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) insurgency. The conflict has lasted a decade and the group has killed thousands and displaced millions in Nigeria’s northeast region.