Thousands flee Nigerian city into Cameroon fearing militant attack: UNHCR

GENEVA (Reuters) - Around 30,000 people fled into Cameroon at the weekend from the Nigerian city of Rann, fearing an attack by Boko Haram militants, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.

UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva that the residents panicked and fled after the Multinational Joint Task Force, which had gone to secure Rann, left the city. Refugees said Boko Haram subsequently promised to return to Rann, Baloch said.