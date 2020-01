FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary SPDC declared force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil exports effective from Jan. 20, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said the decision came after the shutdown of the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) and declaration of a force majeure by the pipeline’s operator, Aiteo.

The NCTL is one of two major pipelines carrying Bonny Light crude to the export terminal.