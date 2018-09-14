FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Nigeria fraud agency visits Standard Chartered's Lagos office

Chijioke Ohuocha

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Officers from Nigeria’s financial crime agency visited the Lagos office of Standard Chartered’s Nigerian operations on Friday but left shortly afterwards, the bank said in a statement.

The bank said that the officers had entered the building but then left, adding that there was no reason for them to be there.

Last month Nigeria’s central bank ordered Standard Chartered and three other banks to bring back to the country $8.134 billion that it alleged South African telecoms firm MTN had illegally sent abroad in breach of foreign exchange regulations.

It was not immediately clear whether the move by officers from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was related to that matter.

A spokesman for the agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), declined to comment.

“We are clear there was no basis for this entry, and the law enforcement officials left the building shortly afterwards,” Standard Chartered said.

Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos and Paul Carsten in Abuja; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Louise Heavens

