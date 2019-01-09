Nigeria's President Buhari says he will raise minimum wage, but not how much

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari speaks a launch campaign for his re-election, in Uyo, Nigeria December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Tife Owolabi

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement on Wednesday that he will increase the minimum wage, but not by how much.

Buhari’s sign-off is required to raise the minimum wage, disagreements over which saw labor unions striking across Nigeria in September.

A committee set up by the government and unions has recommended a minimum wage of 30,000 naira ($98) a month to the president, which Buhari said on Wednesday would be reviewed by a technical committee.