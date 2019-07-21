World News
Four Turks kidnapped in Nigeria, police launch rescue operation

ABUJA/ANKARA (Reuters) - Four Turkish nationals have been kidnapped in western Nigeria and police are conducting a rescue operation, a state police spokesman said on Sunday.

“Four Turkish expatriates were kidnapped at a drinking spot in Gbale village in the Edu local government area of Kwara State,” said Okasanmi Ajayi, spokesman for Kwara state police.

A rescue operation has been launched to find the Turkish nationals and arrest the kidnappers, the spokesman said.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, he said.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said it had no further information.

On Tuesday, 10 Turkish sailors were taken hostage by armed pirates who attacked a Turkish-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Nigeria.

(This story corrects the day when incident was reported).

Reporting by Camillus Eboh in Abuja and Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dale Hudson

