Biogen to buy Nightstar Therapeutics for about $800 million

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc said on Monday it will buy gene therapy company Nightstar Therapeutics Plc for about $800 million in cash.
Biogen’s offer of $25.50 per share, represents a premium of 68 percent to Nightstar’s Friday close of $15.16.
Biogen said it plans to fund the acquisition through available cash.
Goldman, Sachs & Co is acting as financial adviser to Biogen and Centerview Partners is acting as financial adviser to Nightstar.
