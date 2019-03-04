Deals
March 4, 2019 / 7:21 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Biogen to buy Nightstar Therapeutics for about $800 million

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc said on Monday it will buy gene therapy company Nightstar Therapeutics Plc for about $800 million in cash.

Biogen’s offer of $25.50 per share, represents a premium of 68 percent to Nightstar’s Friday close of $15.16.

Biogen said it plans to fund the acquisition through available cash.

Goldman, Sachs & Co is acting as financial adviser to Biogen and Centerview Partners is acting as financial adviser to Nightstar.

Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

