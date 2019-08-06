Business News
August 6, 2019 / 6:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ontario Teachers', AustralianSuper to invest $2 billion in India's NIIF fund

1 Min Read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s sovereign wealth fund manager National Investment & Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF) said on Tuesday Canada’s Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Australia’s biggest retirement fund AustralianSuper planned to invest a total of $2 billion in its Master Fund.

Both Ontario Teachers’ and AustralianSuper have each signed agreements for investments of up to $1 billion in the fund, NIIF said in a statement.

The two retirement funds will become shareholders in NIIF, it added.

Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
