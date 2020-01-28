Nike says Kobe Bryant merchandise sold out on website

FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant picks up an electronic treatment device attached to his injured ankle during the second half of an NBA basketball game against Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Indiana March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith

(Reuters) - Nike Inc’s Kobe Bryant merchandise was sold out on its website, the company said on Tuesday, following reports the company had pulled products branded by the NBA star who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

A search for Kobe-branded products on the footwear maker’s website took users to an obituary page for the player.

Bryant, 41, was one of nine people killed on Sunday when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, California. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also was among those who perished.