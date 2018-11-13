Nike hires former Coca-Cola executive as Jordan Brand president

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nike (NKE) is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Nike Inc (NKE.N) on Tuesday named former Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) executive Craig Williams as president of its sports shoes unit Jordan Brand.

Williams, who will take charge on Jan. 14, most recently headed the world’s biggest beverage maker’s partnership with fast-food chain McDonald’s.

He will replace Larry Miller who will become the chairman of the newly created Jordan Brand advisory board, Nike said.

Jordan Brand is a premium brand of footwear, apparel and accessories inspired by the legacy of former basketball player Michael Jordan.