Nike launching ad campaign featuring Kaepernick: media reports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be the face of a Nike Inc advertising campaign commemorating the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” motto, according to ESPN and other media reports on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick pumps his fist as he acknowledges the cheers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Kaepernick was a quarterback at the San Francisco 49ers for six years and sparked a national debate when he knelt during the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

The protests during the national anthem have raised the ire of some NFL fans and U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said they disrespect the American flag and the military.