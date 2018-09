WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Nike Inc (NKE.N) following the debut of its advertising campaign with Colin Kaepernick, the NFL quarterback who sparked a national controversy by kneeling during the national anthem.

People walk past a Nike store in New York City, New York, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Trump, without offering evidence, said the sportwear company was “getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts.”