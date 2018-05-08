Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry: NYT

(Reuters) - Nike Inc's investigation into workplace behavior has led to the departure of four more top-level executives, raising the total to 10, the New York Times reported nyti.ms/2jHxF1W on Tuesday.

Nike did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The sportswear maker has seen a slew of senior executives exiting since March 15, when brand president Trevor Edwards resigned after the Wall Street Journal reported that Nike was investigating workplace complaints.