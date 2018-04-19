FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 3:32 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Nike's vice president of Express Lane Footwear leaves company (April 18)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - (This version of April 18 story corrects to show Greg Thompson was vice president of Express Lane Footwear, not vice president of footwear, in headline and first paragraph. Also corrects to show Antoine Andrews left last week, not earlier this week in second paragraph)

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nike (NKE) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Nike Inc’s (NKE.N) vice president of Express Lane Footwear, Greg Thompson, has left the company, a company spokesman said on Wednesday, the latest in a string of executive departures at the sportswear maker.

    Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion, Antoine Andrews, left last week. Trevor Edwards, president of Nike’s namesake brand, resigned last month, followed by the exit of another vice president Jayme Martin.

    Nike, at the time of Edwards’ exit, said there had been “conduct inconsistent with Nike’s core values and against our code of conduct,” but added that there was no direct allegations of misconduct against Edwards. Edwards is continuing as an adviser to Nike CEO until he retires in August.

    Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
