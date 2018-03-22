Nike tops revenue, profit estimates on strong global sales

(Reuters) - Nike Inc’s (NKE.N) quarterly revenue and profit beat analysts’ estimates on Thursday, helped by robust demand in its international markets and initiatives such as selling directly to customers.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nike (NKE) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Shares of the Dow component rose nearly 2 percent in extended trade. They had closed down 3 percent at $64.42 in regular trading, primarily after reports investor William Ackman’s Pershing Square had exited the company with a profit of about $100 million.

Sales jumped 24.3 percent in China in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, while they rose 19.4 percent in Europe.

The strong show in international markets helped offset a 6 percent drop in sales in North America, where Nike is battling rival Adidas (ADSGn.DE).

“As we close Q3, we now see a significant reversal of trend in North America,” CEO Mark Parker said in a statement.

However, the company reported a net loss of $921 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with a profit of $1.14 billion, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded a one-time charge of $2 billion in the reported quarter related to the recently enacted U.S. tax law.

Excluding the charge, the company earned 68 cents per share.

Revenue rose 6.5 percent to $8.98 billion.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share and revenue of $8.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.