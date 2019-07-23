Nike signs basketball star Zion Williamson to its Jordan brand

FILE PHOTO: Jul 14, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) sits on the sidelines before the start of an NBA Summer League game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports - 13046559

(Reuters) - Nike Inc (NKE.N) has signed Zion Williamson, the No. 1 NBA draft pick and rising basketball star, to its Jordan brand, the sportswear maker said on Tuesday.

Williamson is the reigning college basketball player of the year and dominated in his only season at Duke University.

The New Orleans Pelicans signed Williamson after winning the first overall pick in the National Basketball Association draft lottery.

The 6-foot-7-inch forward was involved in a social media storm earlier this year after a Nike sneaker he was wearing split in half during a game causing him to suffer a mild sprain.

Nike’s Jordan Brand, named after basketball icon Michael Jordan, already counts big name basketball players such as Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul in its roster.

"He's an essential part of the new talent that will help lead the brand into the future," said Jordan, five-time NBA Most Valuable Player. (swoo.sh/2Z6Tf2H)