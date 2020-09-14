SEC to examine Nikola over short-seller's fraud allegations: Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Nikola Corp to assess the merits of short-seller Hindenburg's allegations that the EV maker misled investors about its business prospects, Bloomberg News reported bloom.bg/3kk4HT4 on Monday.
Nikola and the SEC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Shares of the company were down nearly 8% at $33.06 in extended trade.
Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
