FILE PHOTO: U.S. Nikola's logo is pictured at an event held to present CNH's new full-electric and Hydrogen fuel-cell battery trucks in partnership with U.S. Nikola event in Turin, Italy, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

SEOUL (Reuters) - Nikola Corp on Friday warned of supply constraints of batteries, chips, touch screens and other parts.

During a conference call, Nikola said it has enough battery cells to achieve its plan to build 50-100 battery-electric Tre deliveries in 2021, but battery makers have yet to make commitment to next year’s supplies.