Nintendo second-quarter profit rises 30 percent, misses estimates

The Nintendo booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

OSAKA (Reuters) - Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd reported a 30 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, albeit missing analyst estimates, as sales of Switch hardware and games drive its earnings recovery.

July-September profit reached 30.9 billion yen ($274.11 million), the Kyoto-based gaming company said. That compared with a 36.6 billion yen average of seven analyst estimates, Refinitiv data showed.

Nintendo sold 5.07 million of its Switch consoles over April-September. It maintained its sales forecast for the year ending March at 20 million consoles.

($1 = 112.7300 yen)